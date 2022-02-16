Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Launch Live Stream: Expected Price in India, Specs

Realme 9 pro series price and specifications in India.
(Photo: realme.com)
The Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G smartphones will be launched by Realme in India on Wednesday, 16 February 2022. These smartphones are a part of Realme 9 Pro series which is an expansion of company's Realme 9 series.
Realme 9 series includes Realme 9i smartphone which was launched last month in India.
Here are some details about Realme 9 Pro series launch.
The Realme 9 Pro series launch event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm IST on Wednesday.
How and where to watch Realme 9 Pro series launch live stream?
Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ launch event can be live streamed on the official YouTube channel of Realme India. It can also be watch live online on the official social media handles of Realme India.
Here are some details about Realme 9 Pro series price and specifications in India.
The official price details of the Realme 9 Pro series is yet to be revealed by the company. However, these smartphones are expected to be priced above Rs 15,000.
A recent leak by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore also revealed the expected price of Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ in European markets. According to the leak:
Realme 9 Pro (6GB +128GB): EUR 319 (approximately Rs 27,200)
Realme 9 Pro (8GB +128GB): EUR 349 (approximately Rs 29,800)
Realme 9 Pro+ (8GB + 128GB): EUR 379 (approximately Rs 32,400)
Realme is yet to reveal the processor of Realme 9 Pro smartphone. However, it has confirmed that Realme 9 Pro+ will come with MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor.
The company has also stated that the Realme 9 Pro series will come with light shift design that changes colours from light blue to red when exposed to sunlight.
The Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone will house a 50 MP Sony IMX 766 primary camera. According to a leak by tipster Yogesh Brar, the primary camera will be paired with an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth sensor. He further added the smartphone can house a 16MP selfie camera. Realme 9 Pro camera specifications will be announced soon.
Realme 9 Pro smartphone is expected to come with a 120 Hz LCD display, while Realme 9 Pro+ will come with a AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme 9 Pro series and other smartphones.
