OnePlus Nord CE 4 Launch Today: Features, Specifications, Price & Live Streaming

Tech giant OnePlus is all set to launch the most awaited smartphone OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G in India today on Monday, 1 April 2024. The launch event of this mid-range handset will be take place at 6:30 pm IST. Prior to the official launch, the company has revealed some of the key features and specification of the upcoming Nord CE 4 5G, including Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, 100W SuperVOOC charging, Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble color options, and more.

Although the company has not revealed the exact price of OnePlus Nord CE 4, it is anticipated that this budget-friendly handset will be sold at a starting price of Rs 24,999 . Let us check out the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G launch date, time, features, specs, price, live streaming, and other details below.