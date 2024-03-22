Poco C61 To Be Launched in India Soon: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Tech giant Poco is expected to soon launch a new smartphone in the 'C' series. Although the company has not confirmed the launch date of Poco C61 yet, it is anticipated that the handset will hit the Indian markets shortly. Ahead of the launch event, several key features like design, color, RAM, and other specifications of this purported smartphone are doing round on the internet. It is anticipated that the new Poco C61 will be announced as a rebranded version of Redmi A3. Therefore, it is likely that the handset will share several key features with the existing Redmi model.

The forthcoming Poco C61 will be a successor to Poco C51 that was rolled in the country last year in April. As per online leaks, the Poco C61 will be revealed in three color options, including Black, Blue, and Green. Let us check out the launch date, features, specifications, price, and other details of Poco C61 below.