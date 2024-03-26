Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, Price & More

Tecno Pova 6 Pro launch in India soon. Check features, specs, and more.
(Photo: amazon.in)
Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G is confirmed to be launched in India on 29 March 2024. This gaming smartphone was revealed during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona previous month. The handset is all set to hit the markets as a successor to the already available Tecno POVA 5 Pro.
Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G will be the India's first ever smartphone equipped with 6000 mAh battery+70W fast charger. It will be powered by the MediaTek MT6833V chipset, and will be available in two color options, including Comet Green and Meteorite Grey. Let us check out the features, specifications, price, and other details of the upcoming Tecno Pova 6 Pro below.
Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G will be launched in India on Friday, 29 March 2024.
Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G will be launched in India at 12 pm IST.
The price of Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G is yet to be revealed by the company. However, the smartphone is expected to be sold under Rs 20,000.
The launch event of Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G will be live streamed on Amazon miniTV on 29 March 2024.
Here is the list of key features and specifications of the forthcoming Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G in India.
India's slimmest smartphone.
A 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1300nits peak brightness.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC.
Available in 24GB RAM+256GB storage.
Comet Green and Meteorite Grey color variants.
6000 mAh battery+70W fast charger.
100+ custom settings.
Dynamic port 2.0.
Powerful dual speakers with amazing sound quality.
108MP rear camera with 3x in-sensor zoom, 2MP portrait camera, and 32MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
IP53 water and splash resistance.