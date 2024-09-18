OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Launched in India: Check Features, Specifications, and Price

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 features up to 32dB active noise cancellation (ANC) and TWS support. The connectivity options of the earbuds are limited to dual device support, Google Fast Pair, and Bluetooth 5.4. It also supports AAC and SBC audio codecs. The pack includes a 58mAH battery and a charging case with a 440mAH battery.

The earbuds claim that the Nord Buds 3 can offer up to 43 hours of total battery life with ANC disabled. With ANC enabled, the earbuds can run for up to 28 hours of usage. The audio wearables also feature up to 12 hours with ANC and up to eight hours without ANC.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).