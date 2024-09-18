OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Launched in India: Check Features, Specifications, and Price

advertisement
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 is now available in India. The new audio wearables feature up to 32dB active noise cancellation (ANC) and TWS support. It has been designed to offer up to 43 hours of total battery life with ANC disabled. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 also features Google Fast Pair and Bluetooth 5.4.
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 has a similar design to the Nord Buds 3 Pro. It has a traditional in-ear design with silicone ear tips. The rounded stems are thicker towards the bottom and the touch control sensors are placed towards the top. There are two microphones and 12.4mm titanium dynamic drivers for the TWS. The earbuds also feature an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance.
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 was launched on Tuesday, 17 September 2024.
The price of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 in India is Rs 2,299.
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 will be available for sale in India from 20 September 2024. Customers can purchase the earbuds via the official website, OnePlus retail stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline partner stores.
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 features up to 32dB active noise cancellation (ANC) and TWS support. The connectivity options of the earbuds are limited to dual device support, Google Fast Pair, and Bluetooth 5.4. It also supports AAC and SBC audio codecs. The pack includes a 58mAH battery and a charging case with a 440mAH battery.
The earbuds claim that the Nord Buds 3 can offer up to 43 hours of total battery life with ANC disabled. With ANC enabled, the earbuds can run for up to 28 hours of usage. The audio wearables also feature up to 12 hours with ANC and up to eight hours without ANC.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)