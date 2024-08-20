OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Arriving Launching Today on 20 August: Features, Specs & More

OnePlus is all set to reveal new flagship earbuds 'OnePlus Buds Pro 3' at a virtual event today on Tuesday, 20 August 2024. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has collaborated with musician Anuv Jain for this launch, and it is expected that the artist will be present during the presentation.
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are expected to feature a dual driver setup with a 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. The duo may also support LHDC 5.0 codec technology. The earbuds are anticipated to feature 50dB noise cancellation, which could significantly improve the clarity of voice calls and conversations. Let us read further details below.
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Launch Date in India
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be launched in India today on Tuesday, 20 August 2024 at 6:30 pm IST.
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Price in India (Expected)
The company has not revealed the exact price of upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro 3 yet. However, according to tipster Yogesh Brar, the earbuds may arrive with a box price of almost Rs 13,999 in India.
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Launch Event: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming in India?
The launch event of OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be live streamed online today on the official YouTube channel of OnePlus India.
OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Features and Specifications (Expected)
The earbuds offer 43 hours of battery life with the case, which is 4 hours more than the Buds Pro 2. The Buds Pro 3 can also provide five hours of music playback with just a 10-minute charge.
IP55 splash and dust resistance are other important features of the earbuds. They can withstand dust, sweat, and light rain without any compromise. The company also claims that they support Bluetooth version 5.4, which might offer ultra-low latency audio with a maximum of 94 milliseconds.
