Motorola Edge 50 Neo Launched in India: Features, Specifications, and Price

Tech giant Motorola has launched a new smartphone, Edge 50 Neo in India. The handset made its global debut in August 2024 with key features like a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA-700C camera sensor, a 3X telephoto camera, MIL-STD-810 Military Grade certification, and Moto AI – the company's artificial intelligence (AI) suite.
Motorola Edge 50 Neo is a new addition to the Moto Edge 50, Edge 50 Fusion, and Edge 50 Ultra in the company's flagship smartphone lineup. It will be available for open sale on 24 September at 12 pm on the official Motorola India website, Flipkart, and other leading retail stores. Let us read more details below.
Motorola Edge 50 Neo was launched in India on Monday, 16 September 2024.
Moto Edge 50 Neo is available in a single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The phone is currently on sale in India for Rs 23,999. The company says that the price is a festive special price.
Moto Edge 50 Neo will be available for open sale on 24 September 2024 at 12 pm IST.
Following is the list of features and specifications of Motorola Edge 50 Neo.
A 6.4-inch 10-bit flat LTPO pOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 3,000 nits of peak brightness.
Dynamic refresh rate adjustment between 10Hz and 120Hz based on content.
Available in four Pantone-certified colors: Nautical Blue, Poinciana, Lattè, and Grisaille, all featuring a vegan leather finish back.
Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
IP68 certification for dust and water resistance
MIL-STD 810H certification
Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos for immersive media consumption.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. RAM Boost feature adds another 8GB of virtual RAM, optimized by AI.
Android 14 operating system with a promise of five years of OS and security updates.
Rear triple camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA-700C camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. 32-megapixel front camera for selfies.
Moto AI-powered camera features: moto ai processing, style sync, adaptive stabilization, and 30x super zoom. Additional AI features from Google Photos: Auto Enhance, Tilt-shift Mode, Auto Smile Capture, Auto Night Vision, and Advanced Long Exposure Mode.
Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G across 16 bands in India. 4,310mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower (wired) and 15W (wireless) charging.
Dimensions: 154.1 x 71.2 x 8.1mm and weighs 171g.
