Redmi 14R Launched in China: Check the Price, Specifications, and Availability

advertisement
Redmi 14R launched: Xiaomi has released its new flagship smartphone, the Redmi 14R. The phone features a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 14 and comes with Xiaomi's HyperOS skin. The successor to the Redmi 13R also packs a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.
One should note that the brand-new Redmi 14R model is launched in China. It is the latest budget smartphone. All interested people waiting to know the specifications and price range should read till the end. We will update you with the latest details. You can know the availability as well.
The Redmi 14R is available in Deep Ocean Blue, Lavender, Olive Green, and Shadow Black colourways. It is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM.
It also has a 5-megapixel camera located in a waterdrop-style notch on the front for selfies and video calls.
The camera captures images in 600 frames per second at the highest resolution. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.
The connectivity features of the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The phone also features a 5,160mAh battery with support for 18W charging. The Xiaomi Redmi 14R is priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs 13,000) for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
It also offers a 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB configurations priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs 17,700) and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 20,100), respectively. There is also an 8GB+256GB variant that costs CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs 22,500).
These are all the details we know for now. You must take a look at the official announcements if you are planning to purchase the smartphone.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)