Samsung Galaxy M55s May Launch Soon: Expected Features, Specifications and Price

The Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G is anticipated to be launched in India soon. However, the official launch date is yet to be confirmed by the company. The handset is believed to be similar to the Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy F55 5G phones, which were launched in April and May 2024, respectively. According to a report shared by Smartprix, the upcoming M55s 5G will feature a dual-tone, glossy finish on the rear panel.
As per leaked reports, the Galaxy M55s 5G base version will support 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, while the storage can be expandable via a microSD card to up to 1TB. Connectivity options are expected to include USB Type-C 2.0, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC. Let us read more details below.
The Samsung Galaxy M55s may be launched in late September or early October. However, the exact launch date is not known yet.
The Samsung Galaxy 55s 5G may be priced between Rs 27,000 to Rs 30,000 in India.
The new variant of the Galaxy M55 series will feature a dual-tone, glossy finish on the rear panel, according to a Smartprix report. As per some leaked images, the Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G has three camera units arranged vertically on the top left side of the rear. The camera units are said to have a vertical, glossy stripe running through the panel's lower half. The extreme right edge also features a vertical, sparkling stripe running through.
The power button and volume rocker of the Galaxy M55s phone are located on the right side, while the left edge is expected to house the SIM tray. It is powered by an octa-core chipset with 2.4 GHz, 2.36 GHz, and 1.8 GHz cores, which is speculated to be the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.
According to a report, the Galaxy M55s 5G will feature a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also support 16 million colors. The Galaxy M55s 5G is also expected to get a triple rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS) support. The phone is said to support 45W wired fast charging and features stereo speakers.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).