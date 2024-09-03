OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Launching on 17 September: Check Feature and Specifications

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 is all set to arrive in India on 17 September 2024. The company has not only revealed the launch date of the TWS earphones but has also given a sneak peek of the design. The new design is a significant change from the OnePlus Nord Buds 2, which was unveiled in the country in April this year.

The upcoming TWS earphones will join the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, which were revealed alongside the OnePlus Nord 4 in July this year. The design of the charging case of the earbuds has been made available by the company. It has a pebble-like shape with the OnePlus branding and an LED charging indicator light at the front.

The Nord Buds 3 Pro's charging case is similar to that of the Nord Buds 3, it also features charging connectors placed on the bottom of the earphones' stems.