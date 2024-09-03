OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Launching on 17 September: Check Feature and Specifications

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 is all set to arrive in India on 17 September 2024. The company has not only revealed the launch date of the TWS earphones but has also given a sneak peek of the design. The new design is a significant change from the OnePlus Nord Buds 2, which was unveiled in the country in April this year.
The upcoming TWS earphones will join the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, which were revealed alongside the OnePlus Nord 4 in July this year. The design of the charging case of the earbuds has been made available by the company. It has a pebble-like shape with the OnePlus branding and an LED charging indicator light at the front.
The Nord Buds 3 Pro's charging case is similar to that of the Nord Buds 3, it also features charging connectors placed on the bottom of the earphones' stems.
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Launch Date in India
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 is confirmed to be launched in India on 17 September 2024.
OnePlus Nord Buds 3: Features and Specifications (Tipped)
The new OnePlus Nord Buds 3 TWS will feature 12.4mm titanium drivers, according to a tipster Yogesh Brar. It will also support 32dB ANC and 3D audio. The TWS will also come with dual pairing and Google Fast Pair, while also offering 43 hours of battery life and 94ms low latency mode.
The tipster also claimed that the new Nord Buds 3 TWS will be available in two color variants, including Harmonic Gray and Melodic White. It is believed to have received the TUV Rheinland Battery Health certification. The new TWS will also feature the BassWave 2.0 algorithm.
