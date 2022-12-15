OnePlus Community Sale 2022 is Live, Details on the Discounts Here

OnePlus community sale is now live
(Photo: PR newswire)
OnePlus has come up with its ‘Community Sale’ for its celebration of ninth anniversary under which the company will offer discounts on products like TVs, smartphones, earphones, and wearables. The sale has begun on 13 December 2022 and we have come up with the full details of the OnePlus Community Sale.
Interested buyers looking to buy the OnePlus 10T at an instant discount of Rs 5,000 from the official website of the OnePlus India website, the OnePlus store app, offline stores, and Amazon.
After the discount, the customers can get the OnePlus 10T at Rs 44,999 though the original price is Rs 49,999 for the base 8GB RAM+128GB variant. Customers carrying ICICI bank credit cards, debit card EMI options, and using net banking can get a discount. Customers will get the OnePlus 10 Pro at a discount of Rs 6,000 for ICICI bank credit cards, etc. The offer is valid from 13 December to 25 December 2022.
Also, customers who own OnePlus and Apple devices can get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 for the new device.
Customers who hold ICICI cards and buy OnePlus Nord 2T and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, can get a discount of Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500 on the respective devices from the OnePlus website, Store app, Experience Store, or Amazon. If you buy the OnePlus Nord 2T using the net banking facility from the OnePlus website, you can avail of an additional discount of Rs 1,000. This offer is valid till 18 December while the ICICI card users will get Rs 2,000 off on Nord 2T 5G from 19 December to 25 December 2022.
In the OnePlus community sale, you will get the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 for Rs 1,699 while the OnePlus Nord Buds CE and OnePlus Nord wired headphones will be available at Rs 1,899 and Rs 599 respectively.
Customers can also get the OnePlus Nord Watch at a discounted price of Rs 4,499. The newly launched OnePlus Monitor X 27 will be available at a discount of Rs 1,000 for ICICI card users.
