How to Use Apple Air Pods with an Android Device

Apple is considered to be a status symbol and people with apple products somewhat get stuck in the cycle of buying all the Apple gadgets since their use is quite easy and convenient.

The Apple Watch is still completely tied to iPhones and iOS only, the case is different with Apple earbuds. You can connect the Apple earbuds to anything that has a Bluetooth setting.

Nowadays, Apple earbuds have come up with advanced features like dynamic head tracking, Spatial Audio, and easy switching between Apple devices.

Thus, now you can use Apple Air Pods or Air Pods Pro with an Android phone like any other pair of Bluetooth earphones. Here are the steps for the pairing process and know that you do not lose too many features after connecting it to Android phones.