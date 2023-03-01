Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019OnePlus Ace 2V Launch Date Teased: Features, Price, Specs, Design, and More

OnePlus Ace 2V Launch Date Teased: Features, Price, Specs, Design, and More

OnePlus Ace 2V will be launched in China on 7 March 2023 at 2:30 pm (local time).
Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Published:

OnePlus Ace 2V launch date and design teased ahead of official launch. Check details here.

|

(Photo: oneplus.com/cn)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>OnePlus Ace 2V launch date and design teased ahead of official launch. Check details here.</p></div>

The tech giant OnePlus has officially announced the launch date of its upcoming smartphone OnePlus Ace 2V in China. OnePlus Ace 2V will hit the Chinese markets on 7 March 2023.

Before the official launch, the company has unveiled some features of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 2V handset through a video clip. The smartphone will be available in two color options including mint and black. The device will flaunt a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout, and a triple rear camera setup.

According to several tipsters, the OnePlus Ace 2V will be available as OnePlus Nord 3 in global markets except China.

Let us read about the launch date, time, expected features, specs, and price of OnePlus Ace 2V in China.

Also ReadXiaomi 13 Pro Launched in India: Exact Features, Specs, Price, and Sale Date

OnePlus Ace 2V: Launch Date and Time

The OnePlus Ace 2V will be officially launched in China on 7 March 2023 at 2:30 pm (local time). The launch date of OnePlus Ace 2V in India has not been confirmed by the company yet.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus Ace 2V: Confirmed Features and Specifications

As per an official teaser shared by the OnePlus on Its Chinese Website (oneplus.com/cn), following are some of the confirmed features of the OnePlus Ace 2V smartphone.

  • A Dimensity chip.

  • A three-stage Alert Slider.

  • Available in black and mint color variants.

  • A triple rear camera setup enclosed in two circular modules.

  • Two LED flash modules on the back of the device.

  • OnePlus branding on the back.

The exact features and specs of OnePlus Ace 2V will be revealed during the official launch event. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on OnePlus Ace 2V.

Also ReadVivo V27 Series Launch in India Today: Live Streaming Details, Price, and Specs

OnePlus Ace 2V: Expected Features and Specs

OnePlus has not shared much features and specs of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 2V. However, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav," The OnePlus Ace 2V will reportedly launch as OnePlus Nord 3 outside of China. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.72-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with Mali G710 MC10 GPU, LPDDR5/5X RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage.

Also ReadRealme GT 3 Launch in India Today: Know Specifications and Expected Price Range

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT