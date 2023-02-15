OnePlus Pad Pre-order Sale To Begin in April: Know Availability Platform & Specs
OnePlus Pad Pre-order Sale: The device is tipped to be available for purchase on Flipkart from April.
OnePlus Pad was officially unveiled by the Shenzen-based company at the Cloud 11 launch event that was hosted recently. The Android tablet from the Chinese smartphone company was revealed alongside the launch of the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Mechanical Keyboard, and other devices. OnePlus users in India are extremely excited to know when OnePlus Pad will be available for purchase in the country. We have a few details for interested buyers who want to know about the availability and price.
It is important to note that the company has not revealed the price and availability date for the OnePlus Pad in India as of yet. However, there are certain details that have been revealed based on the latest tip. Interested buyers in the country should patiently wait for OnePlus to make the official announcements about the OnePlus Pad.
Here are a few important details about the OnePlus Pad we have as of now. Buyers in India should take note of these details and stay updated. They should also be alert to know the announcements made by the company.
OnePlus Pad: Availability and Price
During the Cloud 11 launch event, OnePlus stated that the OnePlus Pad will be available in April, for pre-order. As per the latest details available online, tipster Mukul Sharma has confirmed that the brand-new tablet will be available for purchase on Flipkart.
It is important to note that no information has been revealed regarding the price of the tablet by the tipster. OnePlus is yet to announce details about the availability and platform where the OnePlus Pad can be purchased by interested buyers.
Another report suggests that the landing page for OnePlus Pad is live on Flipkart.
One should note that the tablet will also be available for purchase on the official website of OnePlus and its offline stores.
OnePlus Pad: Specifications
OnePlus Pad is the popular company's first Android tablet. It has an 11.61-inch display paired with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It also has a resolution of 2800x2000, as per the latest details.
The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and it runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13. The smartphone supports up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.
The OnePlus Pad is equipped with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and a quad-speaker setup. It packs a single 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.
