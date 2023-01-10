ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus Ace 2 Certified in China, Likely To Be Launched as OnePlus 11R Globally

OnePlus Ace 2 got MIIT certified - Check out the expected features and specs below.

Saima Andrabi
OnePlus Ace 2 Launch: According to a new report on the matter, the upcoming smartphone OnePlus Ace 2 is expected to be launched as OnePlus 11R after getting certified for sale by the Chinese market.

The new OnePlus Ace 2 will be a successor to the already available OnePlus Ace that hit the markets in April 2022. Since the OnePlus Ace 2 smartphone has likely got the certification, it is anticipated that the smartphone will arrive early compared to its predecessor.

The report further suggests that the OnePlus Ace 2 will be launched in India and other markets as a rebranded version OnePlus 11R.

As per the certification process, the OnePlus Ace 2 will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery along with 100W fast charging capability. Let us read about some expected features and specs of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 smartphone below.

OnePlus Ace 2: Expected Features and Specifications

Here is the list of expected features and specs for the upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 smartphone.

  • A 6.7-inch FHD+ 120 Hz AMOLED display.

  • A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

  • 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

  • A 50 MP main camera along with two other shooter cameras at the back. There may be a 16 MP or 32 MP selfie snapper.

  • A USB Type-C charging port.

  • Software: ColorOS 13 custom skin on top of Android 13 OS.

  • The alert slider may or may not be present in the upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 smartphone.

