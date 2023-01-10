OnePlus Ace 2 Certified in China, Likely To Be Launched as OnePlus 11R Globally

OnePlus Ace 2 Launch: According to a new report on the matter, the upcoming smartphone OnePlus Ace 2 is expected to be launched as OnePlus 11R after getting certified for sale by the Chinese market.

The new OnePlus Ace 2 will be a successor to the already available OnePlus Ace that hit the markets in April 2022. Since the OnePlus Ace 2 smartphone has likely got the certification, it is anticipated that the smartphone will arrive early compared to its predecessor.