Xiaomi 13 Pro Launched in India: Exact Features, Specs, Price, and Sale Date

One of the renowned tech giant in India Xiaomi has officially launched the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India. The Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G is a successor of Xiaomi 12 Pro which was unveiled last year in the country.

According to reports, the Indian version of Xiaomi 13 Pro is currently available in single 12GB + 256GB storage variant. Besides, the smartphone is available in two color variants including Ceramic Black and Ceramic White.

Let us read about the Xiaomi 13 Pro features, specs, sale date, and price in India.