Xiaomi 13 Pro Launched in India: Exact Features, Specs, Price, and Sale Date

Xiaomi 13 Pro has been launched in India. Check out the sale date, price, features, specs, and more.
(Photo: Xiaomi/Instagram)
One of the renowned tech giant in India Xiaomi has officially launched the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India. The Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G is a successor of Xiaomi 12 Pro which was unveiled last year in the country.
According to reports, the Indian version of Xiaomi 13 Pro is currently available in single 12GB + 256GB storage variant. Besides, the smartphone is available in two color variants including Ceramic Black and Ceramic White.
Let us read about the Xiaomi 13 Pro features, specs, sale date, and price in India.
The early access sale of the Xiaomi 13 Pro will begin in India from 6 March 2023 at 12 pm. The smartphone will be available to users for open sale from 10 March 2023 on mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Studio stores, offline stores, and partnering retailers.
The price of Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G in India is Rs 79,999. The ICICI credit and debit card users will get an instant discount of Rs 10,000 while purchasing this smartphone. HDFC card owners will get an instant discount of Rs 8000. An exchange offer of Rs 12,000 is available for Redmi phone users, and an exchange offer of Rs 8,000 is applicable on smartphones of other brands.
A premium design with an ultra-slim body.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
A punch-hole design on the front, and a bezel-less display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
Two color variants -Ceramic Black and Ceramic White.
A 6.78-inch 2K flexible E6 AMOLED LTPO display along with a peak brightness of 1900 nits, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support.
A triple rear camera setup including a 50 megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor, 50 megapixel telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom, and Leica’s Floating Lens element along with a 50 megapixel ultra-wide lens.
A 32 megapixel front camera for video calls and selfies.
Storage: 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
Runs on MIUI 14, based on Android 13.
A 4,820mAh battery along with 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.
Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, 3G, and 2G support, dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 7 capabilities, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3.
