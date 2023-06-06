OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Will Go on Sale in India Today: Features & Specs

The tech giant OnePlus never fails to amaze its customers with all new smartphones every year. OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition is one of the amazing phones that the company is going to launch in the country today on Tuesday, 6 June 2023.

The OnePlus Marble Odyssey is a rebranded version of the Chinese variant of Jupiter Rock Edition that was launched in China in March. The handset is made up of a 3D microcrystalline rock that gives it a marble-like finish, however, the smartphone will not be heavy.