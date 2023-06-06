OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Will Go on Sale in India Today: Features & Specs

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Sale Date in India 6 June 2023.
(Image: 91mobiles)
The tech giant OnePlus never fails to amaze its customers with all new smartphones every year. OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition is one of the amazing phones that the company is going to launch in the country today on Tuesday, 6 June 2023.
The OnePlus Marble Odyssey is a rebranded version of the Chinese variant of Jupiter Rock Edition that was launched in China in March. The handset is made up of a 3D microcrystalline rock that gives it a marble-like finish, however, the smartphone will not be heavy.
The OnePlus Marble Odyssey edition will be available for sale in India from today on 6 June 2023. The smartphone will be available on the official website of the company and Amazon.in. As of now, the handset is available in only a single variant of 6GB+256GB configuration.
Here is the list of features and specs of OnePlus Marble Odyssey edition that will be unveiled in India today.
6.7" 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED screen.
Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
6GB+256GB configuration.
5,000 mAh battery supported by 100W wired charging.
50 megapixel primary camera with OIS, 32 megapixel telephoto, 48 megapixel ultrawide on the rear side.
A 16 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.
The device will run Android 13-based Oxygen OS 13.0.
According to a press release by the company, "The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is an India-exclusive special edition, which ensures its owners possess a device that is 1 of 1, making no two phones alike. The OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey, pays homage to our diverse community as an ode to their own unique stories and experiences."
Although the company has kept the price of OnePlus Marble Odyssey under wraps, it is expected that the handset may be available in the country at a price of Rs 64,999.
