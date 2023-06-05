Realme 11 Pro Series To Be Launched This Week; Check Full Specs, Price & More

Realme 11 Pro Series launch date on 8 June. Features, specs, and other details.
(Photo: themobileindian.com)
Realme is all set to launch its new smartphone in the market and the smartphone is none other than Realme 11 Pro series. The smartphone series will be launched on 8 June 2023 and the company claims to offer a more premium overall design and finesse upgrade with the launch.
The Realme 11 pro series have already been launched in China on 10 May and now are set to be introduced in the Indian market. Realme is bringing the Realme 11 Pro and Pro Plus to India.
Let's have a look at the specs, design, and features of Realme 11 Pro and Pro Plus.
The Realme 11 Pro series will be launched in India on June 8th, at 12 noon IST. Realme has posted a link to buy tickets for the launch event in Delhi. Tickets are priced at Rs 699 and can be purchased on Paytm Insider.
Realme has not yet informed about the price of the two smartphones in India but as per reports, Realme 11 Pro can be priced between Rs 20,900 and Rs 26,700 while the Realme 11 Pro Plus can be priced between Rs 24,400 and Rs 32,600.
Both the Realme 11 Pro and Pro Plus are expected to be priced below Rs 30,000. The smartphones will be available on Flipkart and Realme’s website online.
The Realme 11 Pro series will feature 'premium vegan leather’ on the rear and will be available in two color finishes — Sunrise Beige and Oasis Green, as part of the lineup.
The Realme 11 Pro series will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate
It will support 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and claims to offer 93.65 percent screen-to-body ratio
The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.
The China variant of the Realme 11 Pro features up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.
The mobile will come with Android 13 out of the box, with the Realme UI 4.0 custom interface on top
The Realme 11 Pro will have a dual rear camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization, and a 2MP macro unit.
The smartphone will feature a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.
The Realme 11 Pro will have connectivity options- Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, a USB-C port, and NFC.
The Pro Plus smartphone will have additional storage in the form of a 1TB variant in China
The biggest differentiating factor of the Realme 11 Pro Plus is in the rear cameras, the smartphone will feature a 200MP primary camera, with an 8MP ultrawide unit and a 2MP macro unit in tow.
Realme Pro Plus will retain the 5,000mAh battery size with 100W fast charging
