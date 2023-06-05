Realme 11 Pro Series To Be Launched This Week; Check Full Specs, Price & More

Realme is all set to launch its new smartphone in the market and the smartphone is none other than Realme 11 Pro series. The smartphone series will be launched on 8 June 2023 and the company claims to offer a more premium overall design and finesse upgrade with the launch.

The Realme 11 pro series have already been launched in China on 10 May and now are set to be introduced in the Indian market. Realme is bringing the Realme 11 Pro and Pro Plus to India.

Let's have a look at the specs, design, and features of Realme 11 Pro and Pro Plus.