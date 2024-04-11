Why Has the Govt Ordered YouTube To Block National Dastak and Bolta Hindustan?

Since the start of April, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has directed YouTube to block the channels of two Hindi news outlets, sparking concerns of censorship especially with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections being just around the corner.

The two Hindi news outlets that have been directed to be blocked by MIB are 'Bolta Hindustan' and 'National Dastak' which have over 3 lakh subscribers and 94.2 lakh subscribers, respectively.

In emails sent to the owners of these channels, YouTube revealed that the blocking requests it had received from MIB invoked Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Rule 15(2) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.