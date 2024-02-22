'We Disagree': X on Govt-Ordered Blocking Spree of Handles Amid Farmers' Protest

While this is far from the first time that the Centre has requested accounts or posts on social media to be blocked, it is still noteworthy given the secrecy surrounding such government-issued blocking orders.

The Centre's blocking orders are strictly confidential, as per the Blocking Rules, 2009. This means that a user's account or posts can be taken down without saying exactly why.

"Due to legal restrictions, we are unable to publish the executive orders, but we believe that making them public is essential for transparency. This lack of disclosure can lead to a lack of accountability and arbitrary decision-making," X said.