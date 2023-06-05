Why Hackers Are Going After Tanmay Bhat, Abdu Rozik, and Other YouTube Stars

Several prominent YouTube channels in India have now been restored after they were taken over by hackers in a span of 24 hours to spread a Tesla scam.

The official YouTube account of news outlet Mojo Story was compromised on Sunday, 4 June, according to a tweet by its founding editor Barkha Dutt. Dutt further claimed that Mojo Story's email has also been breached.

The other YouTube account that has reportedly been compromised belongs to content creator and comedian Tanmay Bhat. Stand-up comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj and YouTuber Abdu Rozik were also reportedly hacked.