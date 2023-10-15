'Blindly Supporting Israel?': Users Claim Instagram Shadowbanning Posts on Gaza

Scores of Instagram usesrs took to social media platform X on Saturday, 15 October to claim that their posts on Gaza are being "shadowbanned" by the Meta-owned social media platform.

While many claimed that their followers are being blocked from commenting and sharing, several users alleged that the views on their Instagram's 'stories' on Gaza and Palestine had drastically dropped compared to other posts.

Shadowbanning pertains to blocking a social media user on a platform without their knowledge, typically by making their posts and comments no longer visible to other users.