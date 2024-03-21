Supreme Court Stays Centre's Notification of PIB Fact-Check Unit

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Law Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Supreme Court Stays Centre's Notification of PIB Fact-Check Unit

This comes a day after the fact-check unit was notified by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
The Supreme Court on Thursday, 21 March, stayed Centre's notification of PIB Fact-Check Unit, a day after it was issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 21 March, stayed the Centre's notification that set up a fact-check unit under the Press Information Bureau (PIB) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The temporary stay has been granted by the apex court until the Bombay High Court delivers its final ruling on a batch of petitions that have challenged the constitutional validity of the underpinning Information Technology (IT) Amendment Rules, 2023.

The interim order was delivered by a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

The Supreme Court's intervention comes just a day after the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) published a Gazette notification establishing a fact-check unit that would be allowed to identify and flag online content relating to "any business of the central government" as fake.

"We are of the considered view that the challenge pending before HC implicates four values protected by Article 19," the Supreme Court said.

"Since all the issues await the adjudication by HC, we are desisting from expressing any opinion on merits which may have impact of foreclosing," it added.

