Supreme Court Stays Centre's Notification of PIB Fact-Check Unit

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 21 March, stayed the Centre's notification that set up a fact-check unit under the Press Information Bureau (PIB) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The temporary stay has been granted by the apex court until the Bombay High Court delivers its final ruling on a batch of petitions that have challenged the constitutional validity of the underpinning Information Technology (IT) Amendment Rules, 2023.

The interim order was delivered by a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.