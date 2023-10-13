As Manipur Govt Bans Circulating Videos, Legal Experts Raise Censorship Concerns

"No law, rule, or regulation allows such overbroad restraint to be instituted on spreading of videos/images/pictures," Radhika Roy, associate legal counsel at Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), tells The Quint on the Manipur government's latest order pertaining to the dissemination of content on social media.

The order by the Manipur Home Department issued in the name of the state's governor on Wednesday, 11 October, prohibits sharing or circulating photos and videos that "depict violent activities" on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.