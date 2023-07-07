Meta's Threads App: The Future of Social Media or Yet Another Twitter Knock-Off?

Threads has many strong positives. For instance, creating an account on the app is smooth, fast, and easy – as long as you have an Instagram account. With one click, you can import your Instagram username, bio, profile picture, and verification mark too.

"Posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length," the platform said. "The core accessibility features available on Instagram today, such as screen reader support and AI-generated image descriptions, are also enabled on Threads," it added.

It's other features are nothing special, just your run-of-the-mill notifications tab, search bar, repost and quote-Thread(?) options, etc.

Addressing online safety of children and teens, Meta said, "Everyone who is under 16 (or under 18 in certain countries) will be defaulted into a private profile when they join Threads."