From Twitter to X Corp, What Are Elon Musk's Plans for an All-in-One App?

Twitter has taken a major leap towards becoming an "everything app" called X, something that its CEO Elon Musk has wanted for quiet some time.

On the down-low: The social media company discretely submitted to a US court that it "has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists."

"X Corp. is a privately held corporation. Its parent corporation is X Holdings Corp. No publicly traded corporation owns 10% or more of the stock of X Corp. or X Holdings Corp," Twitter's court filing dated 4 April read.

In another court filing, Twitter revealed that "X Corp. is a privately held corporation, incorporated in Nevada and with its principal place of business in San Francisco, California, and is thus a citizen of Nevada and California."

In the courtroom: Twitter's disclosure came up as part of the legal proceedings related to a civil lawsuit filed by US-based journalist Laura Loomer.