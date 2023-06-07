Apple's Vision Pro vs Meta's Quest: Which AR/VR Headset Gets Top Billing & Why?

It's been a long spell since Apple had folks this excited about a new piece of tech. From eye-tracking technology to a three-dimensional interface, Vision Pro comes crammed with features. But the wow factor about the Augmented Reality (AR) headset is actually the price: $3,499 USD.

Vision Pro "will be available early next year on apple.com and at Apple Store locations in the US, with more countries coming later next year," according to a press release.

With that in mind, can the launch of the Vision Pro be a watershed moment for Apple? How does it fare against Meta's flagship offering? Which one should you get? Here's what the AR/VR showdown really comes down to.