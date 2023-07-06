Meta Launches Threads To Rival Twitter; Prompts Hilarious Meme Fest Online

Threads vs Twitter memefest has taken over the internet
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
As a challenge to Twitter's hegemony in the social media sphere, Meta's text-based software, Threads has been released online a few hours ago, on July 6. Since its launch, more than 5 million people have already signed up for the app and the internet is abuzz with excitement and curiosity.
Besides, ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, his bizarre and random policy changes have been irking the users. So now, with the launch of Threads, internet users are quite keen on finding a viable alternative.
While we are yet to find out if Threads will successfully be able to challenge Twitter or not, for now, we are invested in the hilarious memefest launched by the internet users. Check it out yourself:
