RIPTwitter: Netizens React To Elon Musk Setting Reading Limit On Tweets

As Elon Musk sets limits on how many tweets users can read per day, netizens react with frustration and hilarity.

On 1 July, Twitter Chief, Elon Musk, dropped a bombshell announcement that's making waves on social media.

According to the executive chairman of Twitter, "temporary limits" have been introduced, restricting verified accounts to reading a maximum of 6,000 posts per day.

Unverified accounts, on the other hand, will have the privilege of accessing up to 600 posts per day, while new unverified accounts will be limited to 300 posts per day.

In the immediate aftermath of this announcement, a deluge of memes quickly spread like wildfire, capturing the attention of countless users. Most netizens began using the hashtag #RIPTwitter, to express their frustration with Musk's Twitter and its bizarre tweaks and policies.

But hilarious memes stole the show, as netizens had a field day poking fun at the Tesla and SpaceX CEO's latest move.

Take a look:

