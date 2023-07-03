RIPTwitter: Netizens React To Elon Musk Setting Reading Limit On Tweets

On 1 July, Twitter Chief, Elon Musk, dropped a bombshell announcement that's making waves on social media.

According to the executive chairman of Twitter, "temporary limits" have been introduced, restricting verified accounts to reading a maximum of 6,000 posts per day.

Unverified accounts, on the other hand, will have the privilege of accessing up to 600 posts per day, while new unverified accounts will be limited to 300 posts per day.