Jio Data Balance: Here Are Four Ways To Check Your Data Balance

Check your Jio data balance via the Jio app or website at home.
(Photo: iStock)
Reliance Jio is considered one of the leaders of the telecom industry. It has grown over the years and has become very popular among users.
A majority of Indian users have switched to Jio as it provides high-speed connectivity at comparatively low prices. Reliance Jio offers a lot of other benefits to users as well.
You need not visit a recharge shop or the Jio store to do so.
A Jio user can check their data balance anywhere they like using four methods:
Download MyJio App.
Visit the official website of Jio - jio.com.
Send a message to the number: 55333.
Use the USSD codes.
Go to Google Play Store or Apple Store.
Download the MyJio App on your phone.
Register using your mobile number and OTP.
The Jio data balance will be displayed on the dashboard of the MyJio App.
Open a browser of your choice.
Go to the official website of Jio, jio.com, on the browser.
Enter your mobile number correctly to access the data.
The Jio data balance on your mobile will be displayed on the website.
Jio users who do not want to check their balance via an app or the website can send a message.
Users can also send 'MBAL' to the number 55333 to receive a text of the Jio data balance.
Another easy method that the Jio users can use to check their Jio data balance is by using USSD codes.
Various Jio USSD codes can help check the main balance and internet usage. One can also activate and deactivate caller tune with the help of the USSD codes.
Users can type this code and receive all the internet balance information anywhere they like.