Reliance Jio Launches New Prepaid Subscription Plans With Disney+ Hotstar

Reliance Jio, one of the largest service provider in India has come up with two new subscription plans with Disney+Hotstar. These two are the prepaid premium subscription plans with Disney+Hotstar priced at Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 4,199.

The premium prepaid subscription plan will be priced at Rs. 1,499 when the users buy it on a standalone basis. The premium prepaid subscription will allow the users to have 4K quality on 4 devices simultaneously. The users can take advantage of the subscription across all devices like laptops, tablets, TVs, mobile phones, etc.