Reliance Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans 2020: List of All Data Packs
Here is a list of all popular Reliance Jio prepaid plans offered by the telco including their validity and pricing.
Reliance Jio has turned tables in the telecom industry since its launch in 2016 with unlimited calling facility bundled with 4G data packs. The telco offers one of the most affordable 4G data plans in India.
In 2019, the telco revised its plans and launched all-in-one plain that come with FUP over unlimited calling to other networks.
Here is a list of all popular Reliance Jio Prepaid plans offered by the company including their validity, benefits and pricing:
List of Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans 2020
Here is a detailed view of each plan listed above:
Reliance Jio Rs 98 Recharge Plan
The plan offers 2GB data with a validity of 28 days. The pack also includes unlimited calling but charges users IUC fee of 6 paise per minute for calls made to networks other than Jio. The pack also includes 300 SMS and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.
Reliance Jio Rs 129 Recharge Plan
The plan offers 2GB data with 28 days of validity. The pack also offers unlimited on-net (Jio to Jio) calling, off-net (Jio to non-Jio) FUP of 1000 minutes, 300 SMS, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.
Reliance Jio Rs 149 Recharge Plan
The plan offers 1GB data per day for a period of 24 days. It also comes with unlimited on-net calling, off-net FUP of 300 minutes, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.
Reliance Jio Rs 199 Recharge Plan
The plan offers 1.5GB data per day with a validity of 28 days. It also comes with unlimited on-net calling and complimentary subscriptions to Jio apps for the validity period. The Rs 199 pack also offers off-net FUP of 1000 minutes and 100 SMS per day.
Reliance Jio Rs 249 Recharge Plan
The plan offers 2GB data per day for a period of 28 days along with unlimited on-net calling, off-net FUP of 1000 minutes, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.
Reliance Jio Rs 329 Recharge Plan
The plan offers unlimited on-net calling, off-net FUP of 3000 minutes, and 1000 SMS with a validity of 84 days. The prepaid pack comes with 6GB data and also offers with complimentary subscription to Jio apps.
Reliance Jio Rs 349 Recharge Plan
The plan offers 3GB data per day for a period of 28 days. The pack also comes with unlimited on-net calling, off-net FUP of 1000 minutes, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.
Reliance Jio Rs 399 Recharge Plan
The plan offers 1.5GB data per day for a period of 56 days, which amounts to a total of 84GB of data benefit. It also offers unlimited on-net calling, an increased off-net FUP of 2000 minutes, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.
Reliance Jio Rs 444 Recharge Plan
The plan offers 2GB data per day, unlimited on-net calling, off-net FUP of 2000 minutes, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The validity period of plan is 56 days.
Reliance Jio Rs 555 Recharge Plan
The plan offers 1.5GB daily data with a validity of 84 days, thus amounting to total of 128 GB of 4G data. The pack also offers unlimited on-net calling, an off-net FUP of 3000 minutes, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.
Reliance Jio Rs 599 Recharge Plan
The plan offers 2GB data per day for a period of 84 days that amount to a total of 168GB data. It also includes unlimited on-net calling, off-net FUP of 3000 minutes, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.
Reliance Jio Rs 1,299 Recharge Plan
This long-term prepaid plan offers 24GB data for a period of 336 days. The plan also comes with unlimited on-net calling, off-net FUP of 12,000 minutes, 3600 SMS, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.
Reliance Jio Rs 2,121 Recharge Plan
Another long-term plan, the Rs 2,121 plan is valid for a period of 336 days amounting to a total of 504GB data. The prepaid plan offers off-net FUP of 12,000 minutes along with unlimited on-net calls, 100 daily SMS, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.
Reliance Jio Rs 4,999 Recharge Plan
The plan has a validity of 360 days of validity. The pack includes 350GB data, which does not even accumulate to 1GB data per day. The pack also offers unlimited on-net calls, 12,000 minutes of off-net calls, 100 daily SMS, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.
