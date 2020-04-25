Social media and tech giant Facebook is pouring in Rs 43,574 crore for a 9.99 percent slice in India’s oil-retail-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)-led Jio Platforms – the largest investment for a minority stake by a technology company anywhere in the world and the largest FDI in the Indian tech sector, according to an RIL statement on Wednesday, 22 April.CLAIMNow, a message is being circulated to claim that Jio and Facebook are giving 25 GB daily data for free for six months to all the Jio users due to the coronavirus lockdown.The message reads, “GOOD NEWS! Jio and Facebook are giving 25GB Data Daily for 6 months to all Jio users due to lockdown of COVID-19. Download this app now: http://tiny.cc/psbmnz”(Click here for live updates on COVID-19. Also visit Quint Fit for comprehensive coverage on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.)WHAT’S THE TRUTH?The URL in circulation is a shortened version of https://offermyprime.weebly.com. Weebly is a web hosting device where one can create websites, blogs, or an online store.On opening the URL, one can see a text that reads: “Jio 25GB Offer, Jio & FB has announced today to give free 25GB data daily with free calls for 6-MONTHS to all Jio Users. Activate this Jio Offer without any cost using all new Prime app (sic)“It asks users to activate the Jio offer using a new Prime app. However, when we scanned the official website of Jio. we didn’t find any app by the name of “Prime” under the “APPS” tab. The listed apps include: MyJio, JioCloud, JioMoney, JioNews, among others.Facebook is New Face of Jio? Mavericks Mark & Mukesh Come TogetherLINK DIRECTS TO APK FILE, NOT PLAY STORE LINKFurther, on clicking on the “Download App” button, it shows an apk “Android application package) file which is basically the file format used by the Android operating system for distribution and installation of mobile apps.However, when we tried to download the file, an alert stated that “this type of file could harm your phone. Only download the file if you trust its source.”The safest option for Android users is to download the apps using Google Play Store, as apk files are external sources and not listed on the Play Store. For a company like Reliance Jio, it is unlikely that it will asks its users to download apps via apk files and not through Google Play Store.All the apps mentioned on the company’s website are listed on Google Play Store and App Store for iOS users.Further, a source in Reliance Jio called the viral message ‘fake’. Speaking to The Quint, the source said, “Reliance Jio has not offered any such free service as mentioned in the message. People are asked to refrain from falling for such fake news.”Evidently, a dubious message is being circulated to claim that Reliance and Facebook are offering 25GB Data daily for six months to all Jio users amid the COVID-19 lockdown.What are the implications of FB-JIO Deal? Ex-Airtel CEO Explains You can read all our fact-checked stories here.(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)