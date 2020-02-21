Jio Launches New Annual Prepaid Plan With 1.5GB Data at Rs 2,121

Reliance Jio on Friday has added a new prepaid plan for its users with 12 month validity that will offer GBs of data every day, and free voice calls for Jio to Jio network.

The new plan is priced at Rs 2,121 which is supposedly replacing the Happy New Year Prepaid Offer which was first introduced few months back.

This plan was being offered at a discounted rate of Rs 2,020 and now this option is no longer listed on the MyJio app as well as the Jio website. The revised plan charges more from the users, and Jio has cut down the validity period from 365 to 336 days, as the plan denotes a month having 28 days.