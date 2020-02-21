Jio Launches New Annual Prepaid Plan With 1.5GB Data at Rs 2,121
Reliance Jio on Friday has added a new prepaid plan for its users with 12 month validity that will offer GBs of data every day, and free voice calls for Jio to Jio network.
The new plan is priced at Rs 2,121 which is supposedly replacing the Happy New Year Prepaid Offer which was first introduced few months back.
This plan was being offered at a discounted rate of Rs 2,020 and now this option is no longer listed on the MyJio app as well as the Jio website. The revised plan charges more from the users, and Jio has cut down the validity period from 365 to 336 days, as the plan denotes a month having 28 days.
The plan has been priced at Rs 2,121 and is available with 1.5GB data per day for 12 months, which includes unlimited voice calls (to Jio users) and SMS validity as well.
More importantly, users will get 12,000 free voice call minutes to talk with users on Airtel or Vodafone Idea network. Jio, along with other telcos have hiked prices of their prepaid plans, with users being charged more for using data as well as voice services.
The base prepaid plan from Jio, offering 1.5GB data per day now starts from Rs 199 per month, which comes bundled with 1000 minutes of free calling minutes to other network (called the offnet calls).
Earlier you were paying Rs 399 for the three month plan, which is now offered with validity of two months but you get 2000 minutes of free offnet calls.
The telco, with over 350 million users on its network has started charging more for its monthly, two & three month as well as the annual prepaid plans.
