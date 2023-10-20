How Big Tech Is Shaping the Israel-Palestine Conflict & What It Means for Others

Since Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a 'surprise attack' against Israel on 7 October, major tech companies like Meta, Google, and X have outlined the following steps to 'ensure the safety of users':

Hamas ban: "Hamas is banned from our platforms, and we remove praise and substantive support of them when we become aware of it, while continuing to allow social and political discourse – such as news reporting, human rights related issues, or academic, neutral and condemning discussion," Meta said.

Meanwhile, X said that it has deactivated newly created "Hamas-affiliated" accounts.

Content takedowns: Over 7,95,000 pieces of content across Meta-owned platforms were marked 'disturbing' while seven times as many pieces of content were taken down compared to the past two months. It further said that several Instagram hashtags were also restricted.

X said it took action against "tens of thousands of posts" for sharing graphic media, violent speech, and hateful conduct. It further took action against hundreds of accounts for trying to manipulate trending topics. "We’re also continuing to proactively monitor for antisemitic speech as part of all our efforts," the Elon Musk-owned platform added.

Fake account networks: "Our teams have detected and taken down a cluster of activity linked to a covert influence operation we removed and attributed to Hamas in 2021," Meta said.

On the other hand, Google said that its cybersecurity unit Mandiant had "observed fake accounts connected to Iran which are promoting anti-Israeli narratives across various services."

Mandiant is also reportedly looking into distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks "by suspected pro-Hamas and pro-Russia hacktivist groups targeting Israeli government websites."

Violent content: Recognising that violent content may be taken down by mistake amid the conflict, Meta said that it has tweaked its violent content policy to ensure that accounts with multiple strikes are not disabled.

"We’re also taking steps to reduce the visibility of potentially offensive comments under posts on Facebook and Instagram," Meta said.

Protecting hostages: "In order to prioritise the safety of those kidnapped by Hamas, we are temporarily expanding our Violence and Incitement policy and removing content that clearly identifies hostages when we’re made aware of it, even if it’s being done to condemn or raise awareness of their situation," Meta said, adding that it will also blur the images of victims in line with standards under the Geneva Convention.

Video earnings: Refusing to classify the Israel-Palestine conflict as a 'Sensitive Event', YouTube said that "if a video provides authoritative news reporting on a violent event in a journalistic context, it may still be eligible for monetisation." The video-sharing platform also reiterated its existing Community Guidelines.