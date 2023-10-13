Karnataka Youth Picked Up by Cops 'Warned' for Sharing Pro-Palestine Video

A 20-year-old man was let off with a warning by the Hospet Police in Karnataka's Vijayanagara district after he allegedly shared a pro-Palestine video as his status on WhatsApp on Thursday, 12 October.

"The person was not arrested, nor was any criminal case registered against him," an official from the Hospet Police told The Quint.

What happened? A notice by Hospet Police stated that the police found that some residents of a locality in Hospet were "found spreading divisive content on social media in support of Palestine" amid the Israel-Palestine war.