Fact-Check: This Image of a Child Looking at an Explosion Is AI-Generated

What is the truth?: The image is not real and has been generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI).
How did we find out?: A Google Lens search led us to the same image uploaded on the official X handle of GDH, a Turkish media outlet.
The image was uploaded on 11 October and its caption when translated to English said, "Picture of life in Gaza drawn by Artificial Intelligence."
Passing the image through AI detection tools: Team WebQoof passed the image through two AI detection tools namely — Optic AI or Not and Hugging Face.
Both tools indicated that the image is AI-generated and does not show a real incident.
The tool indicated that the image was AI-generated.
Can similar images be created?: Yes, we used the web version of Stable Diffusion and gave it a few prompts to check if we could generated similar visuals as the viral one. You may view the results below.
Here are some of the images generated using an AI tool.
Conclusion: It is clear that an AI-generated image of a child looking at an explosion is being shared on the internet as a real incident.
