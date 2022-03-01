Caught in Russia-Ukraine Crossfire: How Big Tech is Handling Its First Major War

Here's a rundown of what some of the big technology companies have done about Russia's cyber/information offensive:

Meta, Facebook's parent company, initially fact-checked four Russian state-owned media outlets and put labels on their content. It also blocked the ability of these outlets to run ads or earn money on the platform. On Sunday, it took down a network targeting Ukraine with disinformation. On Monday, it buckled under pressure and restricted access to RT and Sputnik across the EU.

Twitter has said it is adding labels and reducing the visibility for tweets containing content from Russian state-affiliated media websites like RT and Sputnik. It has also temporarily stopped its advertising and recommendation features in Russia and Ukraine.

Google has barred Russian state-owned channels from earning ad revenue on their website, apps and YouTube videos, Reuters reported. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki met with EU officials to discuss the crisis.

Telegram, which is immensely popular in Ukraine and Russia, has become a hub for the spread of misinformation - like WhatsApp is for India. Moxie Marlinspike, founder of Signal, flagged concerns about app's lack of encryption while Pavel Durov, Telegram's Russian founder, requested users of the app to verify all information. The operation of some channels might be partially or fully restricted if the situation in Ukraine escalates, he said on Sunday.

Apple, despite calls to halt sales and services in Russia, has apparently made no moves as of 28 February.

Microsoft said on Sunday that it is working with Ukraine to detect cyber attacks. The Microsoft Start platform will not display any Russian state-sponsored content. It is removing RT news apps from its app store and de-ranking these sites on Bing. It is also banning all advertisements from RT and Sputnik across our ad network.

Starlink, headed by Elon Musk, responded positively to Ukraine's request to provide internet services through its satellite constellation. "Starlink services are now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route," wrote Musk on Twitter.