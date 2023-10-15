ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Uttar Pradesh: Imam Arrested, Another Man Booked Over Posts on Israel-Hamas War

The accused persons had allegedly posted 'inflammatory' content on social media regarding the Israel-Hamas war.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Uttar Pradesh: Imam Arrested, Another Man Booked Over Posts on Israel-Hamas War
Two people, including a maulana, were booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday, 13 October, for alleged "inflammatory" posts in support of Palestine amid Israel's war with Hamas.

The accused persons have been identified as Maulana Suhail Ahmed and Atik Chaudhary. While Ahmed has been arrested, Chaudhary is absconding.

Details of the case: The police alleged that the accused, who are residents of Haiderganj, tried to instigate a particular community by posting in favour of Hamas and Palestine on WhatsApp and Instagram.

The police took cognisance of the case after several people protested against the posts. The duo was booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between two groups) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code.
