iQOO Neo 7 Expected To Be Launched Soon in India

Vivo is all set to launch a new bunch of smartphones in the second half of the year. The company will be launching a new Vivo X Fold S, with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and the iQOO Neo 7.

The iQOO Neo 7 is Vivo's next entry in the performance smartphone series. A few details about the new smartphone have already been leaked. Apparently, it will be introduced with the brand new MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.