Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019iQOO Neo 7 Expected To Be Launched Soon in India

iQOO Neo 7 Expected To Be Launched Soon in India

The iQOO Neo 7 series is expected to be launched by October.
Shivangani Singh
Tech News
Published:

Specs and features of iQOO Neo 7.

|

(Photo Courtesy: iQOO)

<div class="paragraphs"><p> Specs and features of iQOO Neo 7.</p></div>

Vivo is all set to launch a new bunch of smartphones in the second half of the year. The company will be launching a new Vivo X Fold S, with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and the iQOO Neo 7.

The iQOO Neo 7 is Vivo's next entry in the performance smartphone series. A few details about the new smartphone have already been leaked. Apparently, it will be introduced with the brand new MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

Also ReadXiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G Launch Date in India: Specifications & Expected Price

iQOO Neo 7: Features and Specs 

According to reports, here are a few details about the smartphone:

The phone will be introduced with Dimensity 9000+. This processor is MediaTek’s response to Qualcomm’s Plus flagship series. It will help the smartphone upgrade its performance over the vanilla Dimensity 9000. The smartphone will also feature:

  • A new full HD+ resolution

  • 120 Hz refresh rate

  • An eye-protecting gaming filter

  • A 50 MP IMX766 main camera

  • 4700mAh battery

  • 80 W of fast charging

  • An optical fingerprint scanner, linear motor, NFC, and infrared remote control functions.

  • Triple camera setup with 64 MP primary lens

iQOO Neo 7 Launch Date

According to a tipster, the phone is expected to be released by October.

The smartphone will have an 8 MP ultrawide shooter instead of a 12 MP ultrawide shooter. The 2 MP depth sensor on the iQOO Neo 7 will remain the same as the previous model.

Also ReadRedmi Note 11 SE: Launch Date in India, Price, Features, and Specifications

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT