iQOO Neo 7 Expected To Be Launched Soon in India

Specs and features of iQOO Neo 7.
(Photo Courtesy: iQOO)
Vivo is all set to launch a new bunch of smartphones in the second half of the year. The company will be launching a new Vivo X Fold S, with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and the iQOO Neo 7.
The iQOO Neo 7 is Vivo's next entry in the performance smartphone series. A few details about the new smartphone have already been leaked. Apparently, it will be introduced with the brand new MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.
According to reports, here are a few details about the smartphone:
The phone will be introduced with Dimensity 9000+. This processor is MediaTek’s response to Qualcomm’s Plus flagship series. It will help the smartphone upgrade its performance over the vanilla Dimensity 9000. The smartphone will also feature:
A new full HD+ resolution
120 Hz refresh rate
An eye-protecting gaming filter
A 50 MP IMX766 main camera
4700mAh battery
80 W of fast charging
An optical fingerprint scanner, linear motor, NFC, and infrared remote control functions.
Triple camera setup with 64 MP primary lens
According to a tipster, the phone is expected to be released by October.
The smartphone will have an 8 MP ultrawide shooter instead of a 12 MP ultrawide shooter. The 2 MP depth sensor on the iQOO Neo 7 will remain the same as the previous model.
