Redmi Note 11 SE: Launch Date in India, Price, Features, and Specifications

Redmi Note 11 SE will be launched in India on 27 August. Know the price, features, specs, and other details.
(Photo Courtesy: mi.com)
Redmi is all set to launch its new smartphone, the Redmi Note 11SE, in India. The device will be officially revealed in India on Friday, 26 August 2022. Before the launch event, the Xiaomi subsidiary has unveiled all the features and specifications of its new smartphone Redmi Note 11SE.
According to the teaser, the smartphone has no similarity with the Redmi Note Note 11SE (Dimensity 700 SoC-powered) device that was launched in China this year in the month of May.
According to the company's latest tweet, the official launch date of the Redmi Note 11SE in India is 26 August. The device will be available for sale in India on Flipkart from Wednesday, 31 August 2022. The company's tweet reads, 'All Set for the new performer on the block. The stunning #RedmiNote11SE arrives on 26th August."
Redmi Note 11SE will be officially launched in India on Friday, 26 August 2022.
According to different media reports, Redmi Note 11 SE will be available in India with three different configurations, including 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Besides, the smartphone will be sold in 4 different colours – Thunder Purple, Bifrost Blue, Shadow Black, and Cosmic White.
As far as the price of Redmi Note 11 SE in India is concerned, the company has not revealed it yet. However, it is likely that the smartphone will be sold in India at a price of Rs 11,690 to 15,000.
The following is the list of confirmed key features and specifications of the upcoming Redmi Note 11 SE in India:
MediaTek Helio G95 SoC
64-megapixel quad rear camera system
6.43-inch Super AMOLED display
Battery: 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging
13-megapixel selfie camera for high-quality images
Dimensions: 160.46x74.5x8.29mm
Weight: 178.8g
Dual speakers
3.5mm headphone jack
Version: Android 11-based MIUI 12.5
Safety Features: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock feature
The exact features, specifications, and price details of the new Redmi Note 11 SE India will be revealed on Friday, 26 August 2022, at the launch event.
