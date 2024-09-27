iQOO 13 May Launch in India Soon: Leaked Features, Specifications, and Price

The iQOO 13 is anticipated to debut anytime soon. However, the Vivo sub-brand has yet to announce the official launch date. The iQOO 13 will hit the markets as a successor to the already available iQOO 12 series, which debuted in China in November 2023 alongside iQOO 12 Pro and made its Indian launch in December 2023.

According to a report by Smart Prix, citing tipster Yogesh Brar, the iQOO 13 is predicted to be launched in India between 1 December and 10 December 2024. However, the exact date of the launch has not been confirmed. The phone is expected to cost around Rs 55,000 in India.

