iQOO 13 May Launch in India Soon: Leaked Features, Specifications, and Price

The iQOO 13 is anticipated to debut anytime soon. However, the Vivo sub-brand has yet to announce the official launch date. The iQOO 13 will hit the markets as a successor to the already available iQOO 12 series, which debuted in China in November 2023 alongside iQOO 12 Pro and made its Indian launch in December 2023.
According to a report by Smart Prix, citing tipster Yogesh Brar, the iQOO 13 is predicted to be launched in India between 1 December and 10 December 2024. However, the exact date of the launch has not been confirmed. The phone is expected to cost around Rs 55,000 in India.
There is no exact information about the launch date of iQOO 13. However, it is anticipated to arrive between 1 December and 10 December 2024. Check this space regularly for the latest details.
The iQOO 13 is likely to feature a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen is expected to run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC processor with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
The camera system of iQOO 13 might include a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 50-megapixel 2x telephoto camera. The handset could also feature a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats.
Other leaked features of the iQOO 13 include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, a metal middle frame, and a 6,150MHz battery with 100W fast charging support. The phone is likely to be IP68-rated for water and dust resistance. The iQOO 13 is also expected to offer a 'Halo' light design.
