Redmi Watch 5 Lite Launched in India: Check Specifications, Design, and Price

Redmi Watch 5 Lite was launched in India on Wednesday, 25 September 2024. The smartwatch flaunts a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen with a 401 x 502 pixels resolution. It supports the Always-on-Display and Palm Touch to Sleep features and has a functional button placed on the right edge. The device also features a heart rate sensor and a blood oxygen level tracker.
Redmi Watch 5 Lite is equipped with multiple health trackers and supports more than 150 preset sports modes. It also has 5 ATM water resistance and is compatible with the Xiaomi Wear app. The watch also features Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and Emergency SOS calls. The smartwatch is available in black and light gold color variants. Also, there are three additional strap options - candy pink, lemon yellow, and mint green.
The starting price of Redmi Watch 5 Lite in India is Rs 3,999.
Redmi Watch 5 Lite will be available for sale today, 26 September 2024 from 12 pm IST. Users can purchase this smartwatch on Amazon and the Xiaomi India website.
The Redmi Watch 5 Lite is powered by Xiaomi's HyperOS OS and supports both Android and iOS devices. It has two ENC-backed microphones and a speaker. The watch supports the Xiaomi Wear app. The watch also features a 470mAh battery and a magnetic charging port. It is claimed to offer up to 18 days of battery life with typical usage.
The Redmi Watch 5 Lite features a 1.96-inch AMOLED rectangular display, boasting a resolution of 401 x 502 pixels and a peak brightness level of up to 600 nits. It supports the Hindi language, offering users access to more than 200 cloud-based watch faces and over 150 preset sports modes.
The watch incorporates a heart rate sensor and a blood oxygen level tracker for comprehensive health monitoring. The Redmi Watch 5 Lite is equipped with built-in GPS connectivity, Amazon Alexa control, and Bluetooth calling support. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and offers Emergency SOS calls, ensuring users stay connected and safe.
