Redmi Watch 5 Lite Launched in India: Check Specifications, Design, and Price

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite is powered by Xiaomi's HyperOS OS and supports both Android and iOS devices. It has two ENC-backed microphones and a speaker. The watch supports the Xiaomi Wear app. The watch also features a 470mAh battery and a magnetic charging port. It is claimed to offer up to 18 days of battery life with typical usage.

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite features a 1.96-inch AMOLED rectangular display, boasting a resolution of 401 x 502 pixels and a peak brightness level of up to 600 nits. It supports the Hindi language, offering users access to more than 200 cloud-based watch faces and over 150 preset sports modes.

The watch incorporates a heart rate sensor and a blood oxygen level tracker for comprehensive health monitoring. The Redmi Watch 5 Lite is equipped with built-in GPS connectivity, Amazon Alexa control, and Bluetooth calling support. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and offers Emergency SOS calls, ensuring users stay connected and safe.

