Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition Launched in India: Features & Specifications

advertisement
The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition has been launched in India. It has similar features to the Galaxy M15 5G that was launched in April this year. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and a 6,000mAh battery.
The Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. It ships with Android 14 and supports four OS upgrades. The phone is available in Blue Topaz, Celestial Blue, and Stone Grey color options.
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition was launched in India on Wednesday, 25 September 2024.
The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition is available in India starting at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models are priced at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,499, respectively.
The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition can be now purchased through Amazon, the Samsung India website, and select retail stores.
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone supports Android 14-based One UI 6.0 and promises four OS upgrades and five years of security updates.
The Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also features Knox Security and Quick Share features and Voice Focus for call clarity. The phone has dual 5G, 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 160.1 x 76.8 x 9.3mm in size and weighs 217g.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)