Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition Launched in India: Features & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone supports Android 14-based One UI 6.0 and promises four OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

The Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also features Knox Security and Quick Share features and Voice Focus for call clarity. The phone has dual 5G, 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 160.1 x 76.8 x 9.3mm in size and weighs 217g.

