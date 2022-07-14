Indian IT Firms Hired 200K Americans in 2021, Helped US Generate $103 Bn: Report

A recent study has shown that Indian IT companies made a massive contribution to the US economy in 2021 by though employment, investment, strategic partnerships, and business deals.

The sector employed over 2 lakh Americans and generated $103 billion in revenue.

The study, which was conducted and published by Nasscom and IHS Markit, showed that Indian tech companies hired 207,000 American employees in 2021 with an average wage of $106,360. This is a 22 percent employment growth since 2017.