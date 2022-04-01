Relief for Big Tech: EU, US Reach New Agreement on Data Transfers

Last week, the European Union announced that it had reached an agreement in principle on a new framework for transatlantic data flows with the United States, letting companies like Meta and Google breathe a sigh of relief.

"It will enable predictable and trustworthy data flows, balancing security, the right to privacy and data protection. This is another step in strengthening our partnership," said Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, on 25 March.

The previous framework for transferring data between the US and the EU, which was in effect for four years, was thrown out by a European court in 2020.