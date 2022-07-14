Hiring Freeze, Mass Layoffs Plague Big Tech Amid Global Meltdown

Twitter is also in the mix, having laid off 30 percent of its talent acquisition team last week. Tesla, having been recently sued for laying off employees without a notice period or compensation, have added on to the layoffs by disbanding 200 employees from its Autopilot division and shutting down their California office. Tesla CEO Elon Musk in an email to employees earlier last month, had stated plans to cut staff by 10 percent.

Meta has not yet conducted mass layoffs, but will be slowing down hiring, reducing its target of 10,000 people to 7,000.

Firms like Snapchat, Netflix, Spotify and Uber are also joining the fray with announcements about either layoffs or hiring slowdowns. Spotify is among the companies that grew rapidly during the early COVID-19 lockdowns, but is now choosing to cut back on hiring by 25 percent, according to an email by its CEO, due to looming economic uncertainty.

Amazon is another such company. In an earnings call with analysts, its CFO said that warehouses were currently “overstaffed” as increased online shopping during the pandemic had led to more hiring at the time.

Netflix has been having a hard time lately, with its loss of subscribers, and has also laid off 3 percent of its workforce – about 300 employees. Netflix had earlier laid off 150 staff members in May, and justifies these moves as a way to manage costs amid “slower revenue growth.”