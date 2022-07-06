EU Adopts Landmark Rules on Big Tech, But Enforcement Remains a Concern

In a landslide vote, the European Parliament has adopted the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act, which are legislations that aim to make the internet safer and provide a level playing field for smaller entities and businesses online.

These laws have the scope to regulate the actions of big tech companies including Google, Apple, Facebook parent Meta, and Microsoft, but concerns regarding its implementation remain.

The European Commission has planned for a taskforce of 80 officials for enforcing these rules, however critics have mentioned this to be inadequate.

Andreas Schwab, EU lawmaker, has said that a larger task force will be needed to combat the deep pockets of big tech and their array of lawyers, according to Reuters.