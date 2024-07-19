Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro 5G Launched in India: Features, Specifications & Price

advertisement
Honor, the Chinese smartphone brand, has officially launched its latest 5G smartphones in India - Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G under the Honor 200 Series. Both handsets were initially unveiled in China back in May and made their global debut last month, alongside a more affordable Honor 200 Lite model.
Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G have been unveiled with amazing design and specifications. Both the devices will be available for sale in the country from 20 July 2024 on the company's official website, Amazon and some offline retail stores.
Honor 200 5G, Honor 200 Pro 5G was launched in India on Thursday, 18 July 2024.
Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G will be available for sale in India starting 20 July. The prices start at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option and Rs 39,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. The Honor 200 Pro 5G costs Rs 57,999 for the 12GB + 512GB option.
Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G will be available for sale in India from 20 July 2024. Customers can purchase the handsets on the company's official website, Amazon and some offline retail stores.
During the Amazon Prime Day Sale on 20 and 21 July 2024, customers can avail of special offers on the purchase of the Honor 200 5G series handsets. Customers using ICICI or SBI credit cards can get a discount of Rs 3,000. Other conditional offers include up to Rs 8,000 instant discount and free Honor accessories worth up to Rs 8,499.
Here is the list of features and specifications of the recently launched Honor 200 5G, Honor 200 Pro 5G.
Design and Display: The Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G boast sleek and stylish designs. The standard model features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ OLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,000 nits. On the other hand, the Honor 200 Pro 5G comes with a slightly larger 6.78-inch screen. Both devices offer an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colors and sharp details.
Performance and Software: Under the hood, the Honor 200 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, while the Honor 200 Pro 5G packs the more powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Both smartphones run on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 out-of-the-box, delivering a smooth and intuitive user experience.
Camera System: In terms of photography, both the Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G are equipped with a triple rear camera setup. The primary sensor on both devices is a 50-megapixel unit, accompanied by a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter. The vanilla model utilizes a Sony IMX906 main sensor, while the Pro variant features a H9000 primary sensor. On the front, both smartphones boast a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The Honor 200 Pro 5G, however, has an additional 3D depth camera alongside the selfie camera.
Battery Life and Charging: The Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G are both backed by a massive 5,200mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage. The devices support 100W fast charging, allowing users to quickly replenish their batteries. Additionally, the Honor 200 Pro 5G also supports 66W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, providing even more convenience.
Connectivity and Other Features: In terms of connectivity, the Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G offer a range of options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, and more. Both devices also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security.
Colors: The base model comes in Black and Moonlight White colourways, while the Honor 200 Pro 5G is offered in Black and Ocean Cyan shades.
The Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G are impressive 5G smartphones that offer a combination of powerful performance, stunning displays, capable camera systems, and long-lasting battery life. With their competitive pricing and special offers during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, these devices are sure to appeal to consumers looking for a top-notch 5G experience.
