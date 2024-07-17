OnePlus Nord 4 Launched in India: Confirmed Features, Specifications, and Price

Tech giant OnePlus has launched its new smartphone OnePlus Nord 4 in India. The handset was unveiled at the Summer Launch Event 2024 on Tuesday, 16 July in Milan, Italy. OnePlus Nord 4 will be sold at less than Rs 30,000, which is lower than the predecessor OnePlus Nord 3, which was priced at Rs 33,999.

OnePlus Nord 4 features a metal unibody design and is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. It also offers new AI features such as AI Text Translator, AI Audio Summarizer, and AI Note Summarizer. The phone also supports 4 years of Android OS upgrades. Let us read in detail about the features, specifications, and price of recently launched OnePlus Nord 4 in India.