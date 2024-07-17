OnePlus Nord 4 Launched in India: Confirmed Features, Specifications, and Price

advertisement
Tech giant OnePlus has launched its new smartphone OnePlus Nord 4 in India. The handset was unveiled at the Summer Launch Event 2024 on Tuesday, 16 July in Milan, Italy. OnePlus Nord 4 will be sold at less than Rs 30,000, which is lower than the predecessor OnePlus Nord 3, which was priced at Rs 33,999.
OnePlus Nord 4 features a metal unibody design and is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. It also offers new AI features such as AI Text Translator, AI Audio Summarizer, and AI Note Summarizer. The phone also supports 4 years of Android OS upgrades. Let us read in detail about the features, specifications, and price of recently launched OnePlus Nord 4 in India.
OnePlus Nord 4 was launched in India on Tuesday, 16 July 2024.
The starting price of OnePlus Nord 4 is Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 32,999 while as the 12GB RAM+256GB storage option is priced at Rs 32,999.
Following is the list of confirmed features and specifications of the OnePlus Nord 4 in India.
6.74-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,150nits of peak brightness.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC.
The handset comes with 8/12GB of LPDDR5X memory and 128GB of UFS 3.1 or 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.
The smartphone has a huge 5,500mAh battery with100W SUPERVOOC fast charging.
It runs on latest Android 14 operating system with Oxygen OS 14.1 on top.
For optics, the Nord 4 features a 50-megapixel main Sony LYT600 sensor with OIS support and an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle rear camera. The front camera of the device is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.
Other features include stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, 0809 AAC linear motor, and IR Blaster. It also has an alert slider just like other premium OnePlus phones. The device is also IP65 rated, which means it can survive rainy season.
The OnePlus Nord 4 will be available for sale in the country on e-commerce platform Amazon.
